Ram Navami is a significant and sacred festival in India, celebrating the birth of Lord Ram. Sudarsan Pattnaik, a well-known sand artist, has crafted a stunning and vibrant sand sculpture in honour of Ram Navami 2024. Set on Puri Beach in Odisha, the sculpture depicts Lord Ram lying down, adorned with his arrows, and seated on a majestic throne. With the words Happy Ram Navami, Sudarsan extends warm wishes to all on this joyous occasion. This year, Ram Navami 2024 falls on April 17, 2024. Ram Navami 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Rama Navami With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes and SMS to Family and Friends.

View Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art for Ram Navami 2024 Here:

