Utkala Dibasa is annually celebrated on April 1, marking the formation of the state of Odisha in India. It commemorates the day when Odisha became a separate province in 1936 and is a significant occasion for the people of Odisha to honour their rich cultural heritage and history. Over the years, Utkala Dibasa has been celebrated through various forms of art, music, dance and literature but one of the most visually captivating expressions of this celebration is the stunning sand art that has become synonymous with the day. Sand artists from Odisha, especially those from the coastal town of Puri, have made sand art a national and international phenomenon, using it as a powerful medium to reflect Odisha's pride, beauty and history. This Utkala Dibasa 2025 sand art form often portrays various aspects of the state’s culture including its vibrant festivals, iconic monuments and historical figures, in a mesmerising and temporary format. Utkal Divas 2025 Date in Odisha: When Is Odisha Day? Know Utkala Dibasa History, Significance and How To Observe Odisha Formation Day.

Utkal Divas Sand Art

