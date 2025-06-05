In a strange burglary in Sunbury, Victoria, a thief was caught on CCTV dancing energetically before breaking into a school and stealing over USD 5,000 (INR 4,29,739) worth of tech equipment. The incident occurred in the early hours of April 23, when a silver Holden Commodore pulled into the school’s parking lot. The suspect, a white man in his 30s with long dark hair, exited the car and performed an odd dance routine—spinning, jumping, and grooving—before breaking into the school and stealing three laptops and a projector. Victoria Police shared the footage on Facebook, calling him a “not-so-smooth operator” and appealing for public help. The man wore a red and black hoodie, blue gloves, and a red headband. Serial Thief Arrested in Australia: Man Breaks Into Over 50 Cars Between March and May in Melbourne, Nabbed by Police.

Dancing Thief Strikes School in Australia

Dubbed 'The Boogying Burglar'. This was caught on camera before a burglary at a Sunbury school. pic.twitter.com/RZ5NAZkt2J — Madelaine Burke (@Madelaine_Burke) June 3, 2025

