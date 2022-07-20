Dance reels have become quite common on Instagram with users grooving on trendy songs and entertaining the social media users with their skills. However, not all videos are well-received due to various reasons. One such instance occurred on a Hyderabad metro station where a young woman, dressed in red top and blue denims, was seen dancing on Tamil song 'Ra Ra'. She was tapping her foot inside the metro and on the station as well. Her video went viral on social media and received mixed reactions from the public. Meanwhile, the Metro Rail authorities issued a statement that strict again will be taken against people who trouble the passengers. It is also believed that a case has been registered against the young lady.

Watch Viral Video of Young Woman Dancing In a Metro:

@hmrgov @md_hmrl @ltmhyd what kind of nuisance is this ?? are you guys giving permission for this on metro trains ? pic.twitter.com/HFvgUHydDJ — McDowell Reddy (@mcdowellmurthy2) July 17, 2022

