We are fortunate to live in a world where helping others is valued and appreciated. However, it's not just restricted to people. In a recently surfaced video, a deer is seen getting tangled in metal wires in the clip that we're sharing here. It seems as though it tried to leap over the wires but was unable to. In the video, deer's hind legs are carefully raised by a kind man, who then lets them go allowing liberty to the animal. Additionally, the guy strokes and comforts the distressed animal. After a while, the same deer and its entire herd pay a visit to the man's home to express their gratitude. Viral Video: Deer Gets Stuck in ATM After Being Chased by Dog, Rescued by Forest Officials in Gujarat’s Amreli.

Deer Shows Up With Entire Herd At Man’s Doorstep:

Wild animals feel obliged. They have strong emotions💕 Here the deer comes with his entire herd and expresses gratitude to the man who had saved him❤️ (WA fwd) pic.twitter.com/Y3L5tuOqJD — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 26, 2023

