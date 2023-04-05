Delhi Metro, the hustle-bustle, and the peak hours together accumulate an over-dramatic image of the working-class vehicle. A video of two men fighting over a seat has surfaced on social media. In the viral video, two men are seen engaging in a heated argument over a seat. One of them is seen threatening the another constantly. While other passengers try to pacify both men, no of them listens. 'Delhi Metro Girl' Photos in Tiny Bra and Mini Skirt Go Viral AGAIN, Netizens Angry Over Woman's Outfit Choice in Public Transport!

Men Fight Over Seat in Delhi Metro:

Verbal kalesh Inside Delhi metro over Seat issue pic.twitter.com/YRwF5zLqSD — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 4, 2023

