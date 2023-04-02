A woman has taken the Twitterverse by storm with her outfit choice while travelling in Delhi Metro. Dubbed ‘Delhi Metro Girl,’ photos of this unidentified woman in a skimpy dress have not only gone viral but also sparked a heated debate online. Several handles tweeted photos and videos of the girl dressed in a bra top and mini skirt a few days ago that many found distasteful. Because in a similar incident earlier, a man was booked by police for roaming inside the train in his undergarments. One half of the internet sided with the girl stating one should not question her right to dress. On the other hand, many slammed the unfair treatment towards the man in a similar situation. And now, as the ‘Delhi Metro Girl’ makes another public appearance, this time in a blue bandeau top and barely-there skirt, netizens are losing their calm. Delhi Metro Prohibits Commuters From Filming Reels or Dance Videos Inside Trains; DMRC's Tweet on 'Metro Is for Travel, Not Trouble' Is Must See!

'Delhi Metro Girl' Sparks Major Debate Online

What's Your Take?

Man in 1st pic was slammed by public for wearing under garments in train later booked by police. But when my friend posted a video about the lady in 2nd pic for wearing almost nothing, he got trolled. If the women have right then men too have that right. Roam naked, mujhe kya 😒 pic.twitter.com/nTH3iAsD3r — The Epic Lady 🇮🇳 (@sincerely_epic) March 31, 2023

People Are Baffled

This man was booked by police under Nudity , Meanwhile this girl crossed all the limit of Nudity. Is it Gender Equality ? @DCP_DelhiMetro & @DelhiPolice will you book her ? pic.twitter.com/TwwUW6za8O — 7G_Hotspot 🇮🇳🚩 (@VImvinit007) March 31, 2023

'Delhi Metro Girl' Makes Another Bold Appearance

Itna bhi kyu pehna hai? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cb7b1fSqlM — Barkha Trehan 🇮🇳 / बरखा त्रेहन (@barkhatrehan16) April 2, 2023

Netizens Finding The Incident Embarrassing

There is something seriously wrong going on in #Delhi, is this a new kind of virus which came from west!!?? Travelling in #delhimetro with family and kids is seriously embarrassing now due to these retrads. pic.twitter.com/hgmLgws24h — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) April 2, 2023

While Some Find It Bizarre

There is something bizarre going on in Delhi Metro - What is this madness 🫥 pic.twitter.com/L2SHigb29h — Hotstuff ™ 🇮🇳 (@Hotstuffvibe) April 2, 2023

