It's not necessary that those who work in the police or law enforcement agencies have to be grim and serious. The best case in point is Delhi Police's latest tweet about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's intimate wedding ceremony. "Hello people, keep your password as secure as #VicKat’s wedding", Delhi Police tweeted from their official Twitter handle. This example of keeping people's passwords secure has caught netizens' attention. Delhi Police clearly got their humour on point here.

Delhi Police Clearly Know How To Send Their Message Across

Hello people, Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding. — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) December 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)