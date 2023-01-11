India-based illustrator Arjun Kutty made the desi version of Wednesday Addams that is going viral on the internet. The gorgeous and spooky look of the lead character Jenna Ortega from Netflix's supernatural-comedy series Wednesday was seen in traditional Indian glory, wearing a bindi, black lenga and blouse, and a red rose in the hair. The creative artwork has also added the "Thing" in the picture! An Instagram user commented, "Oh wowww this is beyond perfection".

Check Out The Creative Artwork:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kutty | Illustrator ✨ (@kuttyypie)

