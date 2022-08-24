After extreme drought conditions in Texas, a video showing large tracks of dinosaurs has been making rounds. The drought dried up a river, and 113 million years ago, traces of the extinct species have been revealed at Dinosaur Valley State Park. Reportedly, the prints are 60 feet tall and weigh about 44 tons as an adult. Usually covered by water and sediment, the new tracks of the beast in the riverbed are now clearly seeable to visitors. Giant Meat-Eating Dinosaur's Footprints Reveal The Reptiles Once Lived in Oakley, Australia.

Watch Video:

