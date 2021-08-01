After the 2019 Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan, Sarim Akhtar has been all over the internet. Yes, he is the very 'disappointed Pakistan fan meme' guy who you still see every other day on social media. Meanwhile, Sarim's viral pose photo has now found a place at Hong Kong Museum of Memes. Sarim took to Twitter and shared the details.

I got featured in Hong Kong 🇭🇰 museum of memes 🎉 yohooo 🤩😍 pic.twitter.com/uQ8GL0s7l7 — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) July 31, 2021

My sister found the video of the Hongkong K11 mueseum of memes on YouTube 😍 scroll to 0.37 sec 🎉🇵🇰👌 https://t.co/wIgAU1yLGB — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) July 31, 2021

