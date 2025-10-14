Elon Musk crashed the SpaceX Starship Flight 11 livestream by suddenly appearing in the background. While the team was explaining the re-entry, the SpaceX CEO walked in with his arm outstretched, shook hands with the team, and asked, "What's up, guys?" When Elon Musk was told he was live, he exclaimed, "No way!" Starship Flight 11 tested a reused Super Heavy booster’s five-engine descent and Gulf of Mexico hover without recovery, gathering critical data for the more powerful V3 Starship variant planned for 2026. ‘Mission Drishti’: India’s Spacetech Startup GalaxEye To Launch World’s 1st Multi-Sensor Earth Observation Satellite in 2026.

Elon Musk Crashes Live Stream of SpaceX Starship Flight 11

🚨🇺🇸 ELON CRASHES SPACEX STARSHIP LIVESTREAM Elon just photobombed his own company's webcast with arms spread wide asking how things were going. The hosts looked genuinely stunned. When they told him he was live, Elon's response was perfect: "No way!" Meanwhile, SpaceX is… https://t.co/uLZQX6tmAj pic.twitter.com/WeohxqJCL5 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 13, 2025

Elon Musk Crashing Livestream of SpaceX Starship Flight 11

ELON MUSK MAKES SUPRISE APPEARANCE ON @SPACEX LIVESTREAM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3vLSKL6oXD — TheSonOfWalkley (@TheSonOfWalkley) October 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mario Nawfal X Account), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

