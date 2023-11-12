Indian cricket fans would not have very happy memories of the 2019 World Cup in which they were beaten by New Zealand in the semifinals. MS Dhoni was run out by a superb throw from Martin Guptill which spelled the end for India in the match as the Men in Blue went on to lose by 18 runs. India had a similar 2023-like World Cup campaign in 2019 in which they finished at the top of the points table but now, they have a shot at redemption when these two teams meet at the Wankhede Stadium on November 15. India for the record, are yet to win an ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy. As the India vs New Zealand semifinal in CWC 2023 was set, fans have recalled that match from 2019. Here's how they have reacted. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

IND vs NZ 2019 World Cup Semifinal Video Highlights

'2019 Flashbacks'

IND vs NZ?🥲🥲🥲 Semi finals????🥲🥲🥲 2019 flashbacks?!!🥲🥲🥲 — Deez Balls Z (@crapsaladsauce) November 11, 2023

'It Will Be Poetic'

So it’s Ind vs Nz, it will be poetic if we win that game and avenge 2019. — Akash Deshpande (@akashd7781) November 11, 2023

'2023 Semifinal Will Be End Game'

2019 Semifinal was be like INFINITY WAR; 2023 Semifinal will must be like ENDGAME. #CWC23 #Semifinal #INDvsNZ — Harshad 𝕏 🇮🇳🇳🇿 (@_anxious_one) November 11, 2023

That Heartbreaking Moment

Sab 2019! World Cup Jaisa Nahi Hona chiya 🙏🏻💔❤️‍🩹 15 NOV SEMI FINAL IND Vs NZ #IndvsNz #Semifinal pic.twitter.com/0S1MxNivMT — MAANVENDER (@MANVNDER_SINGH) November 10, 2023

'Mild Fear'

So it is #IndVsNz then on Nov 15th !!! Mild fear with 2019 flashback 😐 But with current #TeamIndia form hope the result should be in our favour !!! What do you guys think ? — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) November 11, 2023

'Will India Lose Again?'

India vs Newzeland First Semi Finals In Mumbai Wankhede This Wednesday (NOV15) 🥹🥶 WILL INDIA GIVE REVENGE FOR 2019 WC SEMI FINALS OR WILL INDIA LOSE AGAIN THE SAME WAY LIKE 2019? #INDvsNZ #Semifinals #WorldCup2023india pic.twitter.com/fqr3rIaHzS — Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee) November 11, 2023

'Scared'

I AM SCARRED TO THE #INDvsNZ hope we returns there gift of 2019 @BCCI 🎁 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/hUqQE3PjlP — ༒🦁𝕴 ᥲm іr᥆ᥒmᥲᥒ🦁༒ 💙 ★ᴀʟʟᴜ☯ᴀʀᴊᴜɴ★ ➳ 𝔸𝔸ℝ𝕄𝕐 (@alluarjun_fanAA) November 10, 2023

'Hope and Pray India Wins This Time'

IND Vs NZ semifinal, after 2019 they are meeting again, Wankhede Pitch which becomes dream land for bowlers under the lights, if India bat first we will chase again like 2019, time to take revenge or history will repeat I hope and pray India wins this time🙏🙏#INDvsNZ #NZvsSL pic.twitter.com/9qMv3bazJE — Satyam (@Satyam22tweets) November 9, 2023

'Chance to Avenge Both Losses'

As a cricket fan for more than 2 decade, two match which gave most tears are Ind vs Aus Final (2003) and Ind vs NZ Semi Final(2019). In next,week India has chance to avenge both Losses. Ind vs NZ (Semi Final) 2023 and hopefully Ind vs Aus (final) #INDvsNZ #INDvsAUS #INDvsNED — Nath Mishra (@nageshwarnath89) November 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)