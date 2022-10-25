Police are on the lookout for a youth who burst multiple rocket firecrackers in one go and released it inside people’s houses to scare them in Thane’s Ulhasnagar town on Diwali night. The police took suo motu cognizance of the matter after a video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms. The unidentified person has been booked under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or inflammable substance), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and police have launched a search for him. Mumbai Shocker: Youth Kills Relative Over Minor Dispute in Malad, Arrested Within Hours

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)