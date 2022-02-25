If you are someone who frequently watches DIY tricks and videos, then please, before you execute the same, be sure that it's safe. A student from Brigham Young University in Utah, U.S. attempted to make homemade rocket fuel on a dormitory stove and the result was not as expected. The experiment resulted in a large fireball, and sprinklers flooding the entire dorm. Soon, campus police and the Provo Fire Department rushed to the scene.

Think Before You Do!

