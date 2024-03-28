On April 8, 2024, we can expect to see a total solar eclipse. A solar eclipse happens when the moon moves between the sun and Earth. It blocks out the light from the sun and casts a shadow on Earth. During a total solar eclipse, it gets dark outside, like nighttime. But watching the eclipse without the right eye protection can hurt your eyes. So, it's very important to wear special glasses made for viewing solar eclipses. To remind people to stay safe while watching the April 2024 solar eclipse, Dr Ruth Westheimer, a sex therapist, used humour on social media. She joked with her followers, saying that she's been telling people to use protection during sex for years. Now, she's saying we need to protect our eyes during the eclipse too. She joked not to look at the sun through a condom but to use special glasses instead. Her witty and funny post got a lot of attention and spread an important idea in a friendly, humorous, yet helpful way. Surya Grahan 2024 Date and Time: Will Total Solar Eclipse Be Visible in India? Know Exact Timings and Path of the Eclipse.

View Sex Therapist Dr Ruth Westheimer’s Hilarious Tweet for Safely Viewing April’s Solar Eclipse Here

I've been urging people to use protection when having sex for decades. So now I want to urge you to use protection for your eyes if you plan on observing the solar eclipse. And, no, don't look at the sun thru a condom but special glasses. — Dr. Ruth Westheimer (@AskDrRuth) March 27, 2024

