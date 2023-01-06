Dolphins are often called one of the poorest creatures in the sea. Dolphins also make friends with humans. Recently, A video of a dolphin swimming and jumping with the waves over the rainbow has attracted attention on Twitter. The Science Girl shared the video on Twitter. The footage shows a rainbow and a dolphin jumping over it. Drake Passage Crossing Viral Video Will Unlock a New Fear, Watch Scary Ocean Footage!

Watch the Adorable Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)