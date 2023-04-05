TMC MP Mahua Moitra has found a hilarious way to take a dig at the rival Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) with an edited image of Former US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi. Sharing the image on Twitter, Moitra wrote "Trump joins BJP to evade arrest!" She acknowledged that this was a WhatsApp forward. The dig was aimed at the Saffron party over its reputation of clearing charges put up against tainted leaders once they join the party. Meanwhile, Donald Trump was placed under arrest Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from hush-money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election. Donald Trump Officially Placed Under Arrest in New York City As He Arrives at Manhattan Court for Arraignment.

'Donald Trump Joins BJP':

Whatsap forward alert.. Trump joins BJP to evade arrest! pic.twitter.com/kaz9k32ZVe — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)