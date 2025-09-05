The Real Housewives of Dubai star and TV personality Sara Al Madani's unconventional advice, "Don’t love your job, job your love," has recently resurfaced on social media, sparking a viral wave of reactions. Originally shared during an episode of the Mindvalley podcast, the statement was intended to encourage individuals to pursue their passions and integrate them into their careers. However, its phrasing, suggesting that one should not love their job but rather "job their love," has left many listeners amused and perplexed. The phrase has since been widely shared on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, with users creating memes, parodies, and commentary that highlight the humorous and somewhat cryptic nature of the advice. While some appreciate the underlying message of aligning one's work with personal passions, others are having fun with the quirky wording, leading to a blend of motivational discussions and comedic content online. Some of the most hilarious reactions to her advice in the comment sections of a commentator read, "Don’t use common sense, sense your common," "Dont blame the man , man the blame," "Don't love your crush. Crush your love😭," "Don't face your fear, fear your face," and so on.

Old Podcast Video of Sara Al Madani Giving “Don’t Love Your Job, Job Your Love” Advice

Here's How The Internet Is Reacting to The 'Gem' of Advice!

Don't Face Your Fear, Fear Your Face! 'I Love That'

When Instructions Are Unclear

Enjoy the Comments Section of The Viral Podcast Video on YouTube!

Let Piano Practice You #IYKYK

