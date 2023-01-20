Disturbing images of a dolphin that was sarved to death have surfaced on social media. The photos will leave you disturbed. As it Show the dolphin was starved to death as a bottle ring got hung on its muzzle. The image was shared by Erik Solheim who found 'emaciated' creature on the beach. Taking to Twitter she wrote, "This dolphin was found on the beach. He starved to death because of the ring from a water bottle that hung on his muzzle.When you go to the beach, throw your trash in the bins. And not in the sand". Dog Gets Stuck on Top of Tree While Chasing a Squirrel; Firefighters Rescue The Pooch Resting on Branch in Amusing Pics

Checkout the tweet here:

This dolphin was found on the beach. He starved to death because of the ring from a water bottle that hung on his muzzle. When you go to the beach, throw your trash in the bins. And not in the sand 😡!@Debbie_banks30 pic.twitter.com/FGkYNVO42Z — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) January 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)