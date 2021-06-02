Drone operator and YouTuber Joey Helms recently shared spectacular footage of his brand new DJI FPV drone which fell into an erupting Icelandic volcano. The video went viral in no time. The drone captured the exact footage of crashing into Iceland's newest volcano, Fagradalsfjall in the Geldingadalir valley. The volcano started erupting on March 19, 2021. Take a look at the video here:

