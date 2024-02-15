A video clip of two young drunk women fighting over a man on Valentine's Day in Lucknow is circulating on micro-blogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The viral video quickly gained attention for its dramatic content and verbal abuse between the women. Initially, the altercation turned physical before onlookers intervened to separate the two women. In the footage, we can see onlookers trying to diffuse the situation to no avail as the women continue to hurl abuses at each other. Video: Ugly Brawl Between Two Drunk Girls Caught on Camera in Indore, Both Taken to Police Station.

Watch the Censored Drunk Girls Fight Video in Lucknow Here:

लखनऊ- वैलेंटाइन डे पर शराब पार्टी के बाद हंगामा, बवाल ➡नशे में धुत युवतियों का मारपीट का वीडियो वायरल ➡देर रात शराब पार्टी के बाद युवतियों में हुई मारपीट ➡ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को लेकर 2 युवतियों में जमकर मारपीट ➡देर रात तक चलता रहा प्लासियो मॉल में हंगामा ➡सुशांत गोल्फ सिटी क्षेत्र… pic.twitter.com/ZExVIF7YAZ — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) February 15, 2024

Here's the Uncensored Clip of The Drunk Girls Fight Video: (Warning - Crude, Abusive Language)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)