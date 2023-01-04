Earth at Perihelion usually occurs two weeks after December Solstice. This is the day when the Earth is at the point in its orbit closest to the Sun, which will occur on January 4, 2023. While this is a normal occurrence without any major significance, it is a day to understand the importance of the Sun in general and this planetary phenomenon. This natural occurrence does not result in any change in the Earth’s climate, and just like Perihelion, Earth at Aphelion occurs during the July solstice. The Earth will be the closest to the sun at different times depending on the time zones on January 4, and in India, it will be around 8.50 pm IST. Check out this link for live streaming of how Earth looks from space during this time. Quadrantids Meteor Shower 2023 Live Streaming Online: Know Where and How To Watch the Fireballs at Their Peak on January 3 and 4.

