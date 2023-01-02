The beginning of New Year 2023 is coming with a gift, and stargazers are in for a treat as they will get to watch the Quadrantids meteor shower in 2023 in the first week of January itself! According to NASA, about 60-200 meteors per hour can be seen in the sky under perfect night conditions. Quadrantids are considered one of the best annual meteor showers. The visibility of the bright fireballs will peak on January 3 and 4, but the meteor showers have been active from December 26, 2022, and will go on till January 16, 2023. Meteors are essentially leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids. Read on to learn more about this celestial event and where and how you can watch the fireballs at their peak on January 3 and 4. Astronomical Events 2023 Dates: Quadrantids Meteor Shower, Wolf Moon, Hybrid Solar Eclipse – Get Full Calendar of Major Celestial Events for Free Download Online.

The Quadrantids are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere during the night and predawn hours, and their point of origin is an obsolete constellation called Quadrans Muralis, according to NASA. They can be spotted from a dark spot where there’s no pollution. People can watch it from camping sites in pitch darkness while lying flat on the back, facing towards the northeast, and looking straight up. No special equipment is required to view it. And if you’re in some part of the world where it won’t be visible, you can watch it online via the link given below. The live streaming link is already active, and you can check this out to spot the Quadrantids meteor shower in 2023 on January 3 and 4. Quadrantids Meteor Shower 2023 Date & Visibility in India: Know Origin, Timings and Live Stream Details To Witness The Bright Fireball Meteors.

Watch The Live Streaming of Quadrantids Meteor Shower 2023 Here

It's an exciting time for stargazers as some celestial events are lined up in January itself. Make sure you get the best view of the Quadrantids by viewing the link when the meteor showers are at their peak, and try spotting a couple of fireballs.

