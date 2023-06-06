Elephants are one of the smartest wild animals. In a recent video doing the internet rounds, an elephant is seen shaking a tree to get his favourite jackfruit and eating it. The incident took place at the Narengi Army Camp in Guwahati. The animal peacefully shakes the tree to eat the jackfruit without harming anyone. This heartwarming video is proof of how animals and humans can co-exist peacefully. Mother Elephant Teaches Her Baby How to Clean Fodder Playfully Through Its Trunk, IAS Officer Shares Adorable Video.

Here's the Viral Video:

An elephant eats his favorite jackfruit at Narengi Army Camp in Guwahati. He has done no harm to anyone. pic.twitter.com/S7c7uEejkW — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi (@NANDANPRATIM) June 5, 2023

