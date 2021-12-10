SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is "thinking of" leaving his job and becoming a full-time influencer, he said in a one-line post on Twitter. "Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," Musk wrote in the tweet, without elaborating much. Musk's followers know that he is extremely active on the online platform as well. When one of the tweeple replied to his tweet suggesting Musk to start a YouTube channel, he replied that his channel’s name would be noobtoob. WazirX founder and CEO Nischal Shetty reverted to the tweet, “Electric car company. Rocket company. Boring company. That’s quite a lot of efforts you’ve put to become an influencer.” The number of reactions, retweets, and quote tweets is gushing with every passing minute.

Watch The Tweet Here:

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

