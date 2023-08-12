Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been in the news over the possible cage fight for the past few weeks. Elon Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a cage fight, which he accepted, enraged a wide range of speculations on social media. Musk has been constantly posting about the fight's venue, live streaming and the moves he will be using. Recently, Elon Musk also posted a tweet with a picture of him holding his son up in the air. His caption that “Practicing martial arts with my sparring partner [sic]” captured the attention. Within a few hours of posting this tweet, netizens flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions. Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight Venue: X Owner Says Fight With Meta Founder to Livestream From Epic Italy Location.

See Tweet Here:

Practicing martial arts with my sparring partner pic.twitter.com/bifsH2Mejs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2023

Ready For The Fight!

Zuckerpunch!

🥲🥲 papa musk is gonna BEAT SUCKERBERG’sz ASS https://t.co/fqjYuag5Th — sanctifyme.eth 🕊🥦 (@sanctifycam) August 12, 2023

Lose to Zuck!

So that you can easily lose on zuck😂😂😅 https://t.co/QSoXvctioI — TYCOON (@erickkimaro19) August 12, 2023

Put Him Down!

Good to see you and Mark have maintained a friendship. Now put him down. https://t.co/dTpBtbA7Uh — Greta (@GretaGrace20) August 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)