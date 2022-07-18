A fake draft has been doing rounds on the internet which claims that the Government of India has launched a campaign to Provide easy access to alcohol to daily consumers. The Notice that comes with a form suggests that PM Narendra Modi has decided to provide alcohol through pipelines that would be connected to the consumer's house. It asks the reader to fill up the form & submit it to PMO India's Office along with the amount of rupees 11,000 to get unlimited access to alcohol. PIB fact check has debunked the fake draft & reassured that there's no point for any such claim by the Indian govt & the draft was baseless.

Chill guys, Don’t get your hopes too high‼️#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/34zeYEKByq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 18, 2022

