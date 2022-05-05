A piece of news claiming that class 10th board examinations will be abolished under the New Education Policy is going viral on social media. However, this claim is fake and bogus. As per a fact check conducted by the PIB Fact Check team, there is no provision in the new education policy to abolish class 10 board examinations. "Please do not forward such misleading messages," they said in a tweet.

