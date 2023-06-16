A video is currently doing rounds on internet wherein Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers of India, Mansukh Mandaviya can be seen speaking about Central government's 'National Diabetes Treatment Program'. After the video went viral, PIB clarified that it is a morphed video, and that the Health Minister has not given any such statement. "The Government of India is running no such program", the agency said in a recent tweet.

PIB Debunks Deepfake Video of Health Minister

