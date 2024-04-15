The YouTube channel "Suno Sarkar," with over 5.6 million subscribers, has been flagged for spreading fake news regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs). PIB Fact Check reveals multiple fake claims have been made, including allegations of EVM bans, Prime Minister involvement in EVM scams, and cancellation of state elections due to tampering. Supreme Court has not issued any such order related to EVM ban, PIB said. It also urged citizens not to fall prey to such channels but to report them. Election Commission to Deduct Money from Bank Account of Voters for Not Exercising Right to Vote? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

EVM Banned?

YT Channel 'sunosarkar' claims that the Supreme Court of India has ordered a ban on Electronic Voting Machine ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections#PIBFactCheck ✔️Supreme Court has not issued any such order related to #EVM ban ✔️Do not fall prey to such channels but report them pic.twitter.com/4frY3x06Ie — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 15, 2024

