Recently, a claim surfaced on social media emphasizing that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will deduct Rs 350 from the bank accounts of the voters who will not exercise their right to vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The claim further said that the ECI has already taken permission from the court. The government agency PIB has debunked this claim in a recent tweet on X stating, “This claim is fake. No such decision has been taken by ECI. Do not share such fake news.” Electronic Voting Machines Banned by Supreme Court? PIB Fact Check Flags YouTube Channel 'Times Express' for Spreading Misinformation on EVM Ban.

PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim on Election Commission

