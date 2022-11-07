A piece of news going viral on social media is claiming that GooglePay is not authorized by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a payment system under the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It must be noted that this news is fake. As per a fact check done by the the PIB Fact Check team, Google Pay is an authorized UPI payment services provider under the NPCI. SBI Asking Customers To Update PAN Number To Prevent Account From Getting Blocked? PIB Fact Check Warns Against Ongoing SMS Scam.

Google Pay Not Authorized by RBI as a Payment System

Claim: #GooglePay is not authorized by the @RBI as a payment system under the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)#PIBFactCheck ✅This claim is #Fake ✅ According to the @NPCI_NPCI, Google Pay is an authorized #UPI payment services provider 🔗https://t.co/TbJ39cVP2j pic.twitter.com/Ps6UAd2Sco — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 6, 2022

