A message issued in the name of State Bank of India (SBI) is going viral on social media. The message has asked SBI customers to update their PAN number in order to avoid their account from getting blocked. However, it must be noted that the message is fake. A fact check conducted by PIB said that SBI never asks for personal details through messages. "Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details," PIB stated. It also urged users to reports online fraud and phishing.

Never Respond to Emails/SMS

A #Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked#PIBFactCheck ▶️Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details ▶️Report at👇 ✉️ report.phishing@sbi.co.in 📞1930 pic.twitter.com/lYpXTln4qT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 4, 2022

