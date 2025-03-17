Retirement Age of Central Government Employees To Be Raised From 60 to 62 From April 1, 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Notice Going Viral on Social Media

A photo of an official notification claiming that PM Narendra Modi-led Centre increased the retirement age of central government employees from 60 to 62 years has been circulating on social media.

Retirement Age of Central Government Employees To Be Raised From 60 to 62 From April 1, 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Notice Going Viral on Social Media
Government Raises Employees Retirement Age to 62? (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 17, 2025 11:04 AM IST

A photo of an official notification claiming that PM Narendra Modi-led Centre increased the retirement age of central government employees from 60 to 62 years has been circulating on social media. The viral post claims that the new rule will apply to employees retiring after April 1, 2025, and provides an explanation of how the change will benefit employees.  The Press Information Bureau (PIB), which monitors official communications, issued a fact-check, debunking the claim. The PIB clarified that the government had not made any decision regarding a change in the retirement age of central government employees. PM Narendra Modi-Led Central Govt Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Message.

Government Raises Employees Retirement Age to 62?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
fact check Live Breaking News Headlines PIB PIB Fact Check Retirement Age Retiring Age
You might also like
Gensol Engineering Share Price Today, March 17: Stocks of Gensol Engineering Limited Plunge by 5.00% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE
Business

Gensol Engineering Share Price Today, March 17: Stocks of Gensol Engineering Limited Plunge by 5.00% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE
Retirement Age of Central Government Employees To Be Raised From 60 to 62 From April 1, 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Notice Going Viral on Social Media
Government Raises Employees Retirement Age to 62? (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 17, 2025 11:04 AM IST

A photo of an official notification claiming that PM Narendra Modi-led Centre increased the retirement age of central government employees from 60 to 62 years has been circulating on social media. The viral post claims that the new rule will apply to employees retiring after April 1, 2025, and provides an explanation of how the change will benefit employees.  The Press Information Bureau (PIB), which monitors official communications, issued a fact-check, debunking the claim. The PIB clarified that the government had not made any decision regarding a change in the retirement age of central government employees. PM Narendra Modi-Led Central Govt Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Message.

Government Raises Employees Retirement Age to 62?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
fact check Live Breaking News Headlines PIB PIB Fact Check Retirement Age Retiring Age
You might also like
Gensol Engineering Share Price Today, March 17: Stocks of Gensol Engineering Limited Plunge by 5.00% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE
Business

Gensol Engineering Share Price Today, March 17: Stocks of Gensol Engineering Limited Plunge by 5.00% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE
Tata Steel Share Price Today, March 17: Tata Steel Stock Trades Higher, Nears INR 152 in Early Trade; Check Latest Price on NSE
Business

Tata Steel Share Price Today, March 17: Tata Steel Stock Trades Higher, Nears INR 152 in Early Trade; Check Latest Price on NSE
Indusind Bank Share Price Today, March 17: Stocks of Indusind Bank Limited Rise by 3.37% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE
Business

Indusind Bank Share Price Today, March 17: Stocks of Indusind Bank Limited Rise by 3.37% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE
Ola Electric Share Price Today, March 17: Ola Electric Stock Falls 3.5% As Rosmerta Digital Files Lawsuit Over Alleged Payment Default
Business

Ola Electric Share Price Today, March 17: Ola Electric Stock Falls 3.5% As Rosmerta Digital Files Lawsuit Over Alleged Payment Default

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaAamir KhanRohit SharmaSt. Patrick's DayPM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel