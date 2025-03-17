Retirement Age of Central Government Employees To Be Raised From 60 to 62 From April 1, 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Notice Going Viral on Social Media

A photo of an official notification claiming that PM Narendra Modi-led Centre increased the retirement age of central government employees from 60 to 62 years has been circulating on social media. The viral post claims that the new rule will apply to employees retiring after April 1, 2025, and provides an explanation of how the change will benefit employees. The Press Information Bureau (PIB), which monitors official communications, issued a fact-check, debunking the claim. The PIB clarified that the government had not made any decision regarding a change in the retirement age of central government employees. PM Narendra Modi-Led Central Govt Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Message.

Government Raises Employees Retirement Age to 62?

