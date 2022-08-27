A fake text message doing rounds on social media claiming that the Government of India has released a new WhatsApp guideline to monitor chats and take action against people. However, the Press Information Bureau's Twitter handle busted the fake message and cleared that the government has not issued such an order or guidelines to the public. Thus, the claim has proved to be false. The PIB also requests the public not to believe or forward any such text messages or claims.

View PIB Tweet Below:

A message circulating on social media claims the Government of India has released a new #WhatsApp guideline to monitor chats and take action against people #PIBFactCheck : ▶️This message is #FAKE ▶️The Government has released no such guideline pic.twitter.com/vSbGXESmce — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 22, 2022

