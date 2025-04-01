A YouTube video going viral claims that the Central Government is providing free laptops to students under "Free Laptop Yojana 2025". The video asks the user to apply online to avail of this scheme. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has found this video to be fake. The PIB urges users not to click on suspicious links. The government agency has also advised users to always verify information through official sources. Narendra Modi-Led Govt Offering Loan of INR 50,000 Under PM Mudra Yojana on Paying INR 2,750 As Loan Agreement Charges? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Letter.

Govt Providing Free Laptops to Students?

'Did you also come across #fake YouTube videos claiming to offer free laptops under "Free Laptop Yojana 2025" ⁉️#PIBFactCheck 🔹Beware⚠️ The claim made in the video of the YouTube channel "MNHELPINGFOREVER" is #FAKE ‼️ 🔹Central Government is not running any such scheme… pic.twitter.com/ZObsB0phD0 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 1, 2025

