A YouTube channel claimed that the Central Government is providing free laptops to students. The channel "Techtalkwithsakshi", in a YouTube shorts video, claimed that the government is giving laptops to the students under the "Pradhanmantri Free Laptop Yojana". However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check has found this message and claims to be fake. The PIB urges users not to click on suspicious links. The government agency has also advised users always to verify information through official sources. Ministry of Finance Is Granting Loan of INR 5 Lakh Under the PM Mudra Yojana on Paying INR 2,100? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message.

Govt Providing Free Laptops to Students Under ‘Pradhanmantri Free Laptop Yojana’?

