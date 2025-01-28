Ministry of Finance Is Granting Loan of INR 5 Lakh Under the PM Mudra Yojana on Paying INR 2,100? (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Tuesday issued a post on X, formerly Twitter, to fact-check a fake loan approval letter claiming to be issued by the Ministry of Finance. The letter claimed the Finance Ministery is granting a loan of INR 5 lakh under the PM Mudra Yojana and requesting a payment of INR 2,100 on the pretext of a legal charge. The PIB, in its twee,t made it clear that no such scheme has been launched by the PM Mudra Yojana or the Finance Ministry. Central Government Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Message.

Ministry of Finance Is Granting Loan of INR 5 Lakh Under the PM Mudra Yojana

A #Fake approval letter claims to grant a loan of ₹5,00,000 under PM Mudra Yojana on payment of ₹2,100#PIBFactCheck ✔️@FinMinIndia has not issued this letter ✔️Refinancing Agency - MUDRA doesn't lend directly to micro-entrepreneurs/individuals 🔗https://t.co/cQ5DW69qkT pic.twitter.com/zIZ8g19r7W — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 27, 2025

