A video has gone viral on twitter claiming that it is no longer mandatory for bikers to wear helmets within the limit of the Hyderabad civic body. The Hyderabad traffic police has debunked this message as fake. It added that the government has not taken any such decision. The rules regarding wearing of protective headgear or helmets are governed under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Govt Giving Loan of Rs 1 Lakh Under PM Mudra Yojana? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Hyderabad Traffic Police Debunks Claim

Sir, it's Fake — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) April 21, 2023

