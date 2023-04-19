A viral letter on social media claims that under the PM Mudra Yojana a loan of Rs 1,00,000 will be granted upon payment of Rs 1,750 as loan agreement charges. However, Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked such claims. The fact-checking department has said the letter is fake, and the Finance Ministry of India has not issued this letter. Government of India Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Checks Viral Social Media Message.

Rs 1 Lakh Loan Under PM Mudra Yojana?

An approval letter claims to grant a loan of ₹1,00,000 under the 𝐏𝐌 𝐌𝐮𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐘𝐨𝐣𝐚𝐧𝐚 on payment of ₹1,750 as loan agreement charges#PIBFactCheck ◾️This letter is #Fake ◾️@FinMinIndia has not issued this letter Read more: 🔗https://t.co/cQ5DW69qkT pic.twitter.com/5h6Lf25xHT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 19, 2023

