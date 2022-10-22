Number of fake messages keep circulating on WhatsApp every day, trying to trick users into some kind of scam or trying to install malware and spyware on their devices. A similar kind of message has been circulating on WhatsApp lately claiming that Indian users will be getting three months of free recharge on their phones on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Well, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India has made a tweet alerting users that the no one has announced any such free internet scheme and the message circulating on WhatsApp is fake. SBI Customers Need To Update PAN Card Details To Avoid Getting Their Accounts Blocked? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message

Fact Check by PIB:

𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬✨ 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐠𝐨𝐥𝐝...okay❓ Maya jaals are real these days too ‼️ Don't get lured by such unreal #Dhanteras offers.#HappyDhanteras #BurstFakeNews pic.twitter.com/9lvLCyYFmg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 22, 2022

