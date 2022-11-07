Kari Lake, Arizona’s Republican candidate for governor, falsely accused her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs of voting against teaching the Pledge of Allegiance and U.S. Constitution in Arizona classrooms. There’s no truth to that. https://t.co/nX7oqDLPrH— PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) November 7, 2022

