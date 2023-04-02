A video by a YouTube channel named "Sarkari Vlog" is claiming that the central government will provide an amount of Rs 2,58,000 in the bank accounts of all girls below the age of 21 years. In its video, the YouTube channel "Sarkari Vlog" said that the government will provide the amount under a new scheme. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. As per a fact check conducted by PIB, the claim made by the YouTube channel "Sarkari Vlog" in its video is false. "This is a fraud attempt, please be careful," PIB said while debunking fake news. Class 10 Exam Being Abolished in India As Per New Education Policy? PIB Fact Checks Viral Claim.

This Is a Fraud Attempt, Please Be Careful, Says PIB

