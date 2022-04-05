A piece of news claiming that pressing the 'cancel' button twice on an ATM machine before a transaction helps to prevent PIN theft is going viral on social media. However, the claim is fake and bogus. According to the PIB Fact Check team, the statement is fake and it is not issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as it was claimed. "Conduct the transfer in privacy. Do not write PIN on card," the tweet by PIB read.

Check tweet:

A post falsely attributed to @RBI claims that pressing 'cancel' twice on ATM before a transaction can prevent PIN theft#PIBFactCheck ▶️This statement is #FAKE & has NOT been issued by RBI Keep transactions secure- ✅Conduct the transfer in privacy ✅Do not write PIN on card pic.twitter.com/vylB1ywCXT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 5, 2022

