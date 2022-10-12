A piece of news claiming that there are multiple vacancies of constable and assistant sub inspector in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. A fact check done by PIB claims that the news is fake. The RPF has not opened any vacancies for 9500 posts of constable and assistant sub inspector. The PIB also asked people to visit the official website of RPF at http://rpf.indianrailways.gov.in to get correct information. Fact Check: Scripted Video of ‘Maulana’ Dragging Unconscious Woman Inside Mazar Goes Viral With False Claim, Here’s the Truth.

Vacancies for 9500 Posts in RPF

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)