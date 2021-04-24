Viral Post Claiming Women Should Not Take COVID-19 Vaccine 5 Days Before & After Menstrual Cycle Is Fake; Here Is The Fact Check:

#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don't fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1. Registration starts on April 28 on https://t.co/61Oox5pH7xpic.twitter.com/JMxoxnEFsy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 24, 2021

