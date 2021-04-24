The COVID-19 vaccination program is on at places around the world. In India, citizens aged 18 and above are set to begin the same from April 28, 2021, in the third phase of inoculation. The surge in cases of COVID-19 cases has led to shortages of supplies. Amid the ongoing health crisis, WhatsApp forwards, messages, and social media posts with unverified or false claims have also spread increasingly leading to more woes in the already stressful situation. A WhatsApp forward is going viral on the internet that includes a ‘reminder for all women’ urging them to not take the vaccine before and after five days of menstruating. So, is it true? Concerns have rose related to if women can COVID-19 vaccine around their periods. If you are confused about the same as well, check out what reports have to say on menstruation and coronavirus vaccination.

The post going viral on WhatsApp messenger before getting circulated on social media platforms includes a ‘reminder for all women.’ It notes that “vaccination is starting from May 1st for above 18. For girls, it’s very important to check periods and take vaccination. Don’t take the vaccine before and after 5 days of your periods because immunity will be very less during periods (sic.).” The viral post further claims that the dosage of vaccine first decreases the immunity and later, it builds the same, so there is a ‘high risk of attack,’ for those who take the vaccine during their periods.

Here's the Viral Post:

Sir is this message true? I received from whatsapp forward pic.twitter.com/X29GqwCfxS — arpit biswal (@biswal_arpit) April 23, 2021

Should I Get Vaccinated During Periods?

Some reports do note that after some women after getting their first and second doses of vaccines, people who menstruate did saw some changes to their periods, wondering if they were linked to the shot. On the other hand, experts are also trying to combat misinformation about how the COVID-19 vaccines may affect menstrual cycles. The misinformation could stir even more vaccine hesitancy among women if they fall for false narratives about the shots posing risks.

COVID-19 Vaccination and Menstruation!

A colleague told me she has heard from others that their periods were heavy post-vax. I'm curious whether other menstruators have noticed changes too? I'm a week and a half out from dose 1 of Moderna, got my period maybe a day or so early, and am gushing like I'm in my 20s again. — Dr. Kate Clancy 🏳️‍🌈 (@KateClancy) February 24, 2021

Alice Lu-Culligan and Dr. Randi Hutter Epstein at Yale School of Medicine wrote in the New York Times, that “so far, there’s no data linking the vaccines to changes in menstruation.” They added, “Even if there is a connection, one unusual period is no cause for alarm.” Again, Dr. Jen Gunter, an obstetrician-gynecologist and pain medicine physician, wrote an explanatory post, where she admitted that “catching Covid-19 has a very good chance of messing with your menstrual cycle.” But the best way to stay safe and “protect your overall health and your menstrual cycle is to get vaccinated.”

As of now, there are no restrictions by doctors, medical experts, government, and other official authorities on this. There is a possibility that menstrual irregularities can occur, but Dr. Gunter noted that “it’s a sign the immune system is being activated.” So, ladies, go ahead, and take your dose, at the same time, be careful!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2021 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).