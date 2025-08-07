National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, during his visit to Moscow, said that the dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India are being worked out, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources on August 7. "No specific date or time has been indicated by the NSA in his engagements. The time of the end of August being reported is incorrect," sources said. The clarification comes as several media reports on August 7 claimed Russia President Vladimir Putin is set for the India visit later this month. However, NSA Ajit Doval has confirmed that Vladimir Putin will visit India later this year, with dates currently being finalised. This will be Putin's first visit to India since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022. PM Narendra Modi Says Ready To Pay ‘Heavy Price’ for Welfare of Farmers, Fishermen As Donald Trump Announces To Impose 50% Tariffs on India (Watch Video).

India Refutes Reports of Vladimir Putin’s Delhi Visit in August 2025

NSA Ajit Doval, during his visit to Moscow, has said that the dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India are being worked out. No specific date or time has been indicated by the NSA in his engagements. The time of the end of August being reported is incorrect:… pic.twitter.com/TrfktO7WKq — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2025

