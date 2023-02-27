Falcon, one of the most ferocious birds, that eyes fish floating inside the sea. They are so sharp that they go inside the water to catch fish. It can be clearly seen in this video how a drenched falcon is coming out of the ocean after catching its prey. Subsequently, it takes off the fish to the sky, while the latter has almost died. That is how the food cycle function. Falcon eats the fish, and sharks or wild animals eat the falcon. There is food for everyone in this cycle of survival. Fish Served on Plate at Restaurant in Japan Comes Alive, Bites Chopstick; Video Goes Viral.

Falcon Catches Fish From The Ocean

By watching this I am just wondering, every time when the bird is hungry it has to be lucky to find a fish and you should have strength and its wings and in its legs to get its food every time but still they don't complain. By looking at the fish you feel very sorry but this is pic.twitter.com/TceGALCbmh — ncsukumar (@ncsukumar1) February 27, 2023

